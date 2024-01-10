Doha, Qatar: Hamad International Airport (DOH) stands at the pinnacle of success, capping off 2023 by outstanding accomplishments and new milestones.

Throughout the year 2023, the award-winning airport has surpassed all expectations by serving an unprecedented 45,916,104 passengers, reflecting a remarkable 31% increase compared to 2022. Passenger volumes continued to climb in 2023, surpassing even the momentum established during the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Since its inception in 2014, the airport has consistently demonstrated robust growth, now proudly tallying a cumulative passenger count of close to 303 million and demonstrating a 63% increase in annual passenger volume since the commencement of its operations in 2014. It has been ranked among the World’s Busiest Airports of 2023 by OAG’s Global Airline Schedules Data. The airport reported 252,059 aircraft movements over the past year, which is a 22% increase compared to the previous year. The airport also witnessed growth in cargo operations amounting to a total of 2,340,711 tons of cargo. The airport has served a total of 52 airlines in 2023.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Officer, Engr. Badr Mohammed Al Meer, said: “At Qatar Airways Group, records aren’t just numbers, they drive us to excel beyond expectations. Hamad International Airport’s achievements are a reflection of our unwavering commitment to service excellence. We spearhead the industry, as we consistently elevate the travel experience to new heights. We’re not simply moving people, we’re shaping the future of travel. The airport’s record-breaking year is a testament to the aviation industry’s unmatched agility and unwavering spirit. There is no finish line in the pursuit of offering exceptional travel experience. It is our goal to continuously refine journeys in 2024, with seamless connections, innovative services, and facilities that constantly evolve to match the ever-growing expectations of our discerning passengers.”

Hamad International Airport’s national carrier, Qatar Airways, has revealed its 2024 Network Expansion, featuring an exciting summer schedule aimed at enhancing passenger connectivity to European cities.

The award-winning airline has expanded to Hamburg and has returned to Venice, further broadening its global network for travellers.

In the realm of partnerships, Hamad International Airport has strengthened its global network by welcoming esteemed airlines such as Vistara, Air Iberia, Xiamen and others in 2023.

These collaborations contribute to the rich tapestry of destinations available to passengers, marking another chapter in the facility’s journey as a global aviation leader. Having served 255 destinations in 2023, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flight destinations – the airport continues to expand its reach and enhance connectivity on a global scale.

The facility’s commitment to excellence has not gone unnoticed, earning recognition as the second most connected airport in the Middle East, according to the Airports Council International (ACI) Index. Beyond this accolade, the dedication to providing a seamless travel experience has been acknowledged through various awards, accolades and BSI certifications.

Hamad International Airport proudly boasts a rich history of recognition for its commitment to excellence. In 2023 alone, the airport secured prestigious titles, including being named the World’s Second-Best Airport, World’s Best Airport Shopping, Best Airport in the Middle East for the ninth consecutive year and the Cleanest Airport in the Middle East by the Skytrax World Airport Awards.

Additionally, it received the Best Airport in the Middle East for the seventh consecutive year by the 20th Annual Global Traveler Tested Reader Survey Awards, the Most Innovative Airport Initiative award by the Future Travel Experience Innovate Awards and the Best Airport Award at the 32nd Annual TTG Travel Awards 2023.

With continued investment in technological advancements and its renowned features such as the ORCHARD, one of the most famous indoor tropical gardens globally, the airport remains dedicated to providing travellers with an extraordinary destination that goes beyond the conventional airport experience, latest addition is ‘Souq Al Matar’, a traditional Qatari Souq located in the North Plaza of the airport.

Currently advancing into phase B of its expansion plans, the airport is poised to reintroduce travel on an even grander scale.

Hamad International Airport’s ambitious expansion, poised to welcome over 70 million travellers annually, embodies a multi-faceted strategy for exceptional passenger experience, supporting Qatar Airways’ growth trajectory, and delivering towards the Qatar National Tourism Sector Strategy 2030.

