Doha: Qatar’s inaugural light festival, ‘Luminous Festival’, organised by Qatar Tourism saw its closing ceremony on March 2 at Al Saad Plaza, Lusail.

The 10-day festival had nearly 20 light installations, stage performances, roaming costumed characters, and other entertainment acts every night. Luminous Festival welcomed a total of 220,464 visitors, marking it as a successful pioneering light festival in the country.

The interactive light installations were organised by themes of the Elements, and had masterpieces designed and constructed by various international artists.

With both stage and street performances, each zone at the festival saw a variety of live, family-friendly entertainment.

The festival also had an interactive Qatar Calendar booth, with activities for visitors, brochures and guides, and a representative to answer questions about Qatar’s annual events calendar.

The final weekend of the festival saw an array of entertainment, wherein over the last three days, visitors enjoyed stage and pop-up performances by opera singers and hip-hop dancers.

In alignment with the luminous theme, there were performances by Laser Man, glowing jugglers, and glowing water drums, as well as a fire show, all of which fused light and music.

Luminous Festival attests to the diversification of events in Qatar’s annual calendar, further promoting Qatar as a premier, family destination on the global stage.

