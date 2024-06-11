Visit Qatar unveils exciting summer, Eid al-Adha events

From June to August, Qatar residents and visitors can experience fun-filled events, exciting promotions, and captivating musical concerts, especially during Eid al-Adha, as per Visit Qatar's latest summer edition of its tourism guide, Qatar Calendar.In a statement, Qatar Calendar head Sheikha Noor Abdulla al-Thani said: "Qatar has it all. Whether you are seeking adventure, thrilling entertainment, or family fun, residents and visitors will find something that perfectly suits their preferences during the summer months." This Eid al-Adha, Visit Qatar will be hosting two concerts — ‘Thekra Remains’ at the Al Mayassa Theater in the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) with singers Asma Lmnawer and Oumima Taleb on June 18, and ‘Lailet Elzaman Eljameel’ with Mai Farooq and Reham Abdulhakem- on June 19.Families can also visit Inflata City at QNCC from June 18 to July 13 for fun activities on inflatables. Msheireb Downtown Doha will be hosting ‘Eid and Summer Nights’ from June 16 to August 31 with magical festivities for visitors of all ages.This summer marks the return of the popular Qatar Toy Festival, taking place from July 15 to August 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. Renowned toy brands and activations are gearing up for children.When it comes to indoor fun, families can visit one of Qatar’s many indoor amusement parks, including Virtuocity, Angry Birds World, Doha Quest, and Trocadero, for unforgettable experiences. For those looking for outdoor summer fun, the newly opened Meryal Waterpark in Lusail, located on Qetaifan Island, boasts an 85-metre waterslide and a variety of attractions, including 36 exhilarating waterslides.With more than 560km of coastline and pristine beaches, residents can indulge in several pristine public and private beaches across the luxurious resorts in the country. "Our Habitas Ras Abrouq offers a unique blend of natural beauty and adventure, making it a must-visit for those looking to explore Qatar’s scenic landscapes."Our Habitas Ras Abrouq is an award-winning and sustainable centre located at the edge of the Unesco protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve. Heading South towards the Saudi Arabia/Qatari Border the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort Villas promises a luxurious stay with its pristine beaches and exciting water activities."Visitors can also indulge in a number of private beaches at Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha, Doha Beach Club, Banana Island Resort Doha, West Bay Beach, 974 Beach and Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha. Families can also head to Katara Beach and the Four Seasons Hotel Doha, and Doha Sands beach activities.Residents and visitors can take advantage of several enticing promotions and offers across hotels, restaurants, and world-class facilities in Qatar. Currently, Katara Hospitality is offering a 40% discount across several of its hotels in Doha.