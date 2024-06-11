Social media
Home page>WORLD>Middle East>Visit Qatar unveils exci...
TRAVEL

Visit Qatar unveils exciting summer, Eid al-Adha events

Getty Images
Getty Images
Getty Images

From June to August, Qatar residents and visitors can experience fun-filled events

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
June 11, 2024
RELATED TOPICS
QATARTRAVEL
PHOTO
From June to August, Qatar residents and visitors can experience fun-filled events, exciting promotions, and captivating musical concerts, especially during Eid al-Adha, as per Visit Qatar's latest summer edition of its tourism guide, Qatar Calendar.

In a statement, Qatar Calendar head Sheikha Noor Abdulla al-Thani said: "Qatar has it all. Whether you are seeking adventure, thrilling entertainment, or family fun, residents and visitors will find something that perfectly suits their preferences during the summer months." This Eid al-Adha, Visit Qatar will be hosting two concerts — ‘Thekra Remains’ at the Al Mayassa Theater in the Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC) with singers Asma Lmnawer and Oumima Taleb on June 18, and ‘Lailet Elzaman Eljameel’ with Mai Farooq and Reham Abdulhakem- on June 19.

Families can also visit Inflata City at QNCC from June 18 to July 13 for fun activities on inflatables. Msheireb Downtown Doha will be hosting ‘Eid and Summer Nights’ from June 16 to August 31 with magical festivities for visitors of all ages.

This summer marks the return of the popular Qatar Toy Festival, taking place from July 15 to August 14 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre. Renowned toy brands and activations are gearing up for children.

When it comes to indoor fun, families can visit one of Qatar’s many indoor amusement parks, including Virtuocity, Angry Birds World, Doha Quest, and Trocadero, for unforgettable experiences. For those looking for outdoor summer fun, the newly opened Meryal Waterpark in Lusail, located on Qetaifan Island, boasts an 85-metre waterslide and a variety of attractions, including 36 exhilarating waterslides.

With more than 560km of coastline and pristine beaches, residents can indulge in several pristine public and private beaches across the luxurious resorts in the country. "Our Habitas Ras Abrouq offers a unique blend of natural beauty and adventure, making it a must-visit for those looking to explore Qatar’s scenic landscapes.

"Our Habitas Ras Abrouq is an award-winning and sustainable centre located at the edge of the Unesco protected Al-Reem Biosphere Reserve. Heading South towards the Saudi Arabia/Qatari Border the Hilton Salwa Beach Resort Villas promises a luxurious stay with its pristine beaches and exciting water activities."

Visitors can also indulge in a number of private beaches at Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha, Doha Beach Club, Banana Island Resort Doha, West Bay Beach, 974 Beach and Rixos Gulf Hotel Doha. Families can also head to Katara Beach and the Four Seasons Hotel Doha, and Doha Sands beach activities.

Residents and visitors can take advantage of several enticing promotions and offers across hotels, restaurants, and world-class facilities in Qatar. Currently, Katara Hospitality is offering a 40% discount across several of its hotels in Doha.
© Gulf Times Newspaper 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2024

DISCOVER MORE

CYBERSECURITY

More than 8mln cyber threats thwarted in Bahrain last year

More than 8mln cyber threats thwarted in Bahrain last year
More than 8mln cyber threats thwarted in Bahrain last year
CLIMATE CHANGE

Climate change to affect migrant workers and farmers in Bahrain, says report

Climate change to affect migrant workers and farmers in Bahrain, says report
Climate change to affect migrant workers and farmers in Bahrain, says report
DEBT

Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects

Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects
Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects
DIPLOMACY

Kuwait's Amir, Indian PM discuss ways to strengthen ties

Kuwait's Amir, Indian PM discuss ways to strengthen ties
Kuwait's Amir, Indian PM discuss ways to strengthen ties
TELECOM

Vodafone Qatar announces rewards for auto-pay customers

Vodafone Qatar announces rewards for auto-pay customers
Vodafone Qatar announces rewards for auto-pay customers
COMMODITIES

QatarEnergy plans salt plant

QatarEnergy plans salt plant
QatarEnergy plans salt plant
INFRASTRUCTURE

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
TECHNOLOGY

New Services for Job Seekers and Employers in Kuwait

New Services for Job Seekers and Employers in Kuwait
New Services for Job Seekers and Employers in Kuwait

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

MOST READ
MOST WATCHED
MOST POPULAR
1.

BlackRock appoints Mohammad Al Fahim to lead client business in UAE, Oman and Bahrain

2.

UAE fintech Stake secures $14mln in Series A; backers include Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, Saudi Aramco’s VC unit

3.

Geopolitical risk is biggest concern among investors – Goldman Sachs

4.

Sultan Al Jaber elected chairman of Abu Dhabi AI company Presight Holding

5.

Qatar domestic credit up 4.7% to $343bln

RELATED ARTICLES
1

Qatar to ‘liberalise’ tourism sector to extend post-World Cup boom

2

Qatar received over 4mln air passengers in February

3

Qatar: Luminous Festival concludes after 10 days of stunning art, live performances

4

Qatar Tourism kicks off all-new Luminous Festival

5

Qatar's HIA welcomed over 45mln passengers in 2023

LEADERSHIP TALKS

EQUITIES

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%
INTERVIEW: Abu Dhabi Global Market CEO expects thriving capital markets ecosystem as AUMs exceed 200%

LATEST VIDEO

INVESTMENT

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA
VIDEO: Saudi Arabia ranks top in VC investment in MENA

ZAWYA NEWSLETTERS

Get insights and exclusive content from the world of business and finance that you can trust, delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletters:

ZAWYA COVERAGE

INFRASTRUCTURE

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi

ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
ADPIC invests $4.35bln across 80 projects to elevate quality of living in Abu Dhabi
ACQUISITION

UAE telco e& says EU Commission’s probe into PPF acquisition ‘a procedural step’

MANUFACTURING

Qatar’s QIMC, Mesaieed Petrochemical to establish $290mln salt factory

ENERGY

Abu Dhabi’s TAQA drops plans for joint takeover of Spanish firm Naturgy

LATEST NEWS
1

Emirates Global Aluminium’s unit signs deal alumina refinery in Guinea

2

Saudi debt issuance ramps up to finance Vision 2030 projects

3

Dogan Trend CEO says near deal with China's SAIC on Turkey car plant

4

HSBC Egypt to launch $31.5mln fund for fintech SMEs

5

Egypt’s annual core inflation rate records 27.1% in May: CBE

THE BRI REPORT

BELT AND ROAD INITIATIVE

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds

China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds
China’s flagship global infrastructure initiative is changing in the face of potent headwinds