Qatar Tourism announced the opening of the all-new Luminous Festival on Tuesday, February 21 at Al Saad Plaza, Lusail Boulevard.

Organised in partnership with Qatari Diar, Luminous Festival will run daily until March 2. The event is set to be a visual treat as the biggest light festival in Qatar, with number of interactive installations, five zones, live mascots, and stage performances.

Luminous Festival hosts performances by renowned entertainment teams, such as Candela and Boogie Woogie, inspired by contemporary cultures from around the world. Additionally, the festival will feature musical performances by talented international and regional artists, suitable for all interest and age groups.

Organising ‘Luminous’ festival is a testament of Qatar Tourism’s commitment to support creativity and innovation, enhance the visitor experience, and develop new and diverse events in Qatar’s calendar all year-round.

Qatar Tourism has invited all nationals, residents and visitors to enjoy a unique experience during this festival, along with their families.

To keep up with the latest events in Qatar’s calendar, please visit www.visitqatar.com

