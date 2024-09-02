Doha: The total number of inbound visitors to the State of Qatar recorded an annual increase of 10.2 percent (compared to July 2023), reaching about 317 thousand, in addition to recording a monthly increase of 0.4 percent (compared to June 2024).

This came in the 127th issue of the Qatar Monthly Statistical Bulletin for July 2024 issued by the National Planning Council, which showed that the highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 46 percent. As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 59 percent of the total number of visitors.

Among the notable changes in this issue is the monthly increase in total commercial bank deposits and facilities by 0.1 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively (compared to June 2024), and annual increase of 11.3 percent and 7.4 percent, respectively (compared to July 2023).

As for the Banking Sector; Total Broad Money Supply (M2) recorded about QR 727 Billion during July 2024, an annual increase of 6.4 percent compared with July 2023.

Regarding Vital Statistics, 2501 live births have been registered during July 2024. Also, an increase in the total Qatari live births by 2.2 percent comparing to last month. On the other hand, 221 deaths were recorded during the same period, an increase of 17.6 percent compared to June 2024.

Moreover, July 2024 witnessed a monthly decrease of 0.3 percent of total marriage contracts while it witnessed a monthly increase of 93.7 percent of total divorce certificates. The total number of marriage contracts reached 348 marriage contracts and the total number of divorce certificates reached 244 cases.

The Social Security statements reached QR 77 Million in July 2024, for 14385 beneficiaries, recording a monthly increase of 0.3 percent for the value of social security and a monthly increase of 0.2 percent for the number of beneficiaries of Social Security.

Regarding the data of buildings permits issued, the total number of permits has reached 741 permits during July 2024, recording a monthly increase of 36.5 percent and an annual increase of 16.9 percent.

The total number of registered new vehicles during July 2024 has reached 7733 new vehicles. The figure showed a monthly increase of 22.1 percent and it showed an annual increase of 25.8 percent.

Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 602 traffic cases were recorded during July 2024, showing a monthly decrease of 7.0 percent and an annual increase by 1.2 percent. However, 6 deaths were recorded, equivalent to only 1 percent of total traffic accidents cases.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

