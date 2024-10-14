Doha: The total number of inbound visitors reached about 328,000, recording a monthly increase of 3.3 percent compared to July 2024 and recorded an annual increase of 24.5 percent versus August 2023.

The 128th issue of the National Planning Council’s Qatar; Monthly Statistics bulletin suggested that the highest number of visitors was from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) at 41 percent.

As for visitors by type of port, the visitors via Air make up the highest percentage with 64 percent of the total number of visitors.

One of the prominent changes in this issue is the monthly increase in total new driving licenses by 0.6 percent, along with an increase in total new registered vehicles by 11.3 percent compared to July 2024 to register 8605 new vehicles.

On the other hand, total traffic violations decreased by a monthly rate of 8.6% (compared to July 2024), as well as a decrease in traffic accidents by 3.2 percent compared to July 2024.

Traffic accidents cases without counting the accidents without injuries, a total of 583 traffic cases were recorded during August 2024, showing a monthly decrease of 3.2 percent and an annual decrease by 1.0 percent.

Light injuries are accounted for most traffic accidents cases during the same month, with 92 percent, followed by severe injuries by 6 percent.

