Qatar becomes region's first country to join US Visa Waiver Program

Visa Waiver Program allows Qatari citizens to travel to the US for up to 90 days without needing a visa

Staff Writer, Gulf Times
September 26, 2024
The State of Qatar has joined the United States Visa Waiver Program, becoming the first country in the region to do so. This development reflects the ongoing strategic partnership between Qatar and the United States.

The Visa Waiver Program allows Qatari citizens to travel to the US for up to 90 days without needing a visa. In return, US citizens will enjoy the same privileges when traveling to Qatar.

On this occasion, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani said that the State of Qatar's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program reflects the strategic level of Qatar's relationship with the United States. His Excellency added that it was the culmination of the bilateral ties between the two friendly nations in various fields. His Excellency said that the State of Qatar also leads the Middle East and North Africa region in security and safety according to international indicators, and is committed to global standards in security.

HE US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that the Visa Waiver Program was one of the country's most successful security initiatives. His Excellency added that the State Qatar's participation in the program increases information sharing regarding one of the busiest travel and transit hubs in the world, enhancing US security.

His Excellency commended the State of Qatar for meeting the stringent requirements of this agreement, adding that he looks forward to continuing joint work for the benefit of both countries.

It is worth noting that the US Visa Waiver Program is based on comprehensive partnerships between the United States and participating countries, meeting specific requirements and standards related to law enforcement, border control, and the issuance of secure electronic travel documents.
TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatar Rail to promote tourism via Doha Metro, Lusail Tram

TRAVEL AND TOURISM

Qatar celebrates tourism role in fostering global harmony

HOSPITALITY

Ellington unveils new coastal retreat in Ras Al Khaimah

HEALTHCARE

India-Oman Healthcare Meet, Organized by Embassy of India, Boosts Medical Cooperation

AIRLINES

Kuwait: Jazeera Airways announces special offer for kids

TOURISM

Oman: 60 metre ferris wheel, sports arena and zipline planned for Nizwa

TOURISM

International tourist arrivals in the Middle East up by 26% as confidence grows

HOSPITALITY

HNWI travellers driving Mideast luxury hotel boom, says expert

DEBT

Kenya borrows $1.5bln from Abu Dhabi – reports

EQUITIES

Dubai-based GulfNav’s board approves capital hike to take over Brooge

WEALTH

ADIA named investor in $8.4bln Smartsheet deal with Blackstone, Vista

SUKUK

QIIB trims yield on $300mln sukuk amidst strong investor demand

SWF

Abu Dhabi wealth fund ADQ starts selling dual-tranche dollar denominated notes

REAL ESTATE

UAE developer Aldar’s hotels are getting a $408mln luxury makeover

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Microsoft to set up AI development center in Abu Dhabi

FUNDS

Dubai’s Ajeej Capital and Nuwa Capital launch $100mln private debt fund

MARKETS

CEO of Saudi Electricity Company steps down

1

US announces Qatar’s entry into Visa Waiver Program

2

Qatar's number of inbound visitors records annual increase of 10.2% in July

3

Qatar: QCAA reveals 10% increase in air travellers in July

4

Extreme weather drives travelers to cooler destinations this summer

5

Travel companies rein in their forecasts as US consumers cut spending

