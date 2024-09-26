Qatar becomes region's first country to join US Visa Waiver Program

The State of Qatar has joined the United States Visa Waiver Program, becoming the first country in the region to do so. This development reflects the ongoing strategic partnership between Qatar and the United States.The Visa Waiver Program allows Qatari citizens to travel to the US for up to 90 days without needing a visa. In return, US citizens will enjoy the same privileges when traveling to Qatar.On this occasion, HE Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani said that the State of Qatar's inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program reflects the strategic level of Qatar's relationship with the United States. His Excellency added that it was the culmination of the bilateral ties between the two friendly nations in various fields. His Excellency said that the State of Qatar also leads the Middle East and North Africa region in security and safety according to international indicators, and is committed to global standards in security.HE US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said that the Visa Waiver Program was one of the country's most successful security initiatives. His Excellency added that the State Qatar's participation in the program increases information sharing regarding one of the busiest travel and transit hubs in the world, enhancing US security.His Excellency commended the State of Qatar for meeting the stringent requirements of this agreement, adding that he looks forward to continuing joint work for the benefit of both countries.It is worth noting that the US Visa Waiver Program is based on comprehensive partnerships between the United States and participating countries, meeting specific requirements and standards related to law enforcement, border control, and the issuance of secure electronic travel documents.