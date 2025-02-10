KUWAIT CITY - Head of the Moscow City Tourism Committee Yevgeny Kozlov announced that 2024 witnessed an unprecedented surge in the number of Kuwaiti tourists visiting Moscow, with approximately 13,900 tourists entering the city during the first nine months of the year. This figure is ten times higher than that of the same period in 2019.

In a press conference held yesterday, Kozlov explained that 98 percent of these visitors came for tourism and entertainment purposes.

The eight direct flights per week between Kuwait and Moscow have significantly facilitated travel. Discussions are underway for a potential visa exemption agreement between Russia and Kuwait, although electronic visas are still available.

Kozlov indicated that tourists from Kuwait view Moscow as a fresh and exclusive destination, offering luxury experiences such as high-end shopping experience and five-star accommodations. He highlighted the prominent role played by Kuwaiti travelers in the expansion of Moscow’s tourism sector. The Moscow Tourism Committee has announced the organization of a strategic tour as part of its efforts to strengthen partnerships within the tourism sector in the Middle East, with a particular focus on Kuwait. Recognizing Kuwait’s prestigious status as a major tourism market, the initiative aims to increase the number of visitors, enhance cooperation, and position Moscow as a leading tourist destination for travelers from the region. Meetings were held by the committee in Kuwait City to showcase Moscow’s tourism appeal, highlight cultural exchange, host exclusive events, and offer tailored travel experiences that cater to the aspirations of Kuwaiti visitors.

The most popular tourist categories among Middle Eastern visitors include group tours, family vacations, business tourism, medical tourism, and sports tourism, with each category offering distinctive, immersive experiences. Moscow is continuing to strengthen its position as an exceptional global destination, with a particular focus on building strategic partnerships with Kuwait. The city is preparing to offer innovative tourism packages, immersive cultural experiences, and expanded guided tours to attract more visitors from both Kuwait and abroad.

There is a new system for transferring money for Gulf tourists, which allows transfers from real banks to virtual banks and from credit cards to virtual cards. The tourism administration has been asked to test this system, which is set to launch this month. If successful, it is expected to be officially rolled out next summer. Kozlov expressed satisfaction with the increase in the number of Kuwaiti tourists over the past two years, noting that the introduction of direct flights between Moscow and Kuwait, along with the launch of the electronic visa system, has played a key role in boosting tourist numbers. However, he denied any confirmations so far about the potential launch of a direct fl ight from Kuwait to Moscow via Kuwait Airways.

