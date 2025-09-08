Kuwait Airways has launched the Economy Class – Zero Bag category, enabling passengers to travel on Kuwait Airways flights with only their hand baggage.

Abdulmohsen Al-Fagaan, Kuwait Airways Chairman, stated that the launch of the Economy Class – Zero Bag category offers esteemed passengers with new and diverse options that align with their travel preferences, particularly for short, quick, or business trips that do not require checked baggage or large bags. This service enables more flexible travel at a lower cost, without compromising the quality of the distinguished service that Kuwait Airways provides to its valued customers.

Al-Fagaan added that the Economy Class – Zero Bag category allows passengers to travel on Kuwait Airways flights with a hand baggage allowance of 7 kilograms.

He explained that passengers can issue their boarding passes directly via the kiosk devices available at Terminal 4 (T4), saving time, or alternatively, by heading to the baggage weighing area and issuing it through a passenger services employee.

Al-Fagaan emphasised Kuwait Airways' commitment to facilitating the travel process for its valued passengers, and meeting their needs from the moment they enter the terminal through the seamless completion of their travel procedures, all the way to boarding the aircraft where passengers receive exceptional services from the cabin crew, enjoy state-of-the-art entertainment programs, and experience a comfortable, relaxing flight.

Al-Fagaan concluded by affirming that Kuwait Airways remains committed to achieving its goals of providing the highest standards of service quality, introducing new and diverse services and destinations, and offering exceptional travel options that cater to the needs of its valued customers.

Kuwait Airways’ Economy Class includes four categories: Economy Class Zero Bag, which offers passengers if they are members of the Oasis Club to earn 50 per cent of the basic miles; Economy Class Saver, which enables passengers to earn 50 per cent of the basic miles in addition to one piece of baggage weighing 32 kg; Economy Class Regular, which allows passengers to earn 100 per cent of the basic miles, in addition to two pieces of baggage weighing 23 kg each; and Economy Class Flexible, which allows passengers to earn 125 per cent of the basic miles, in addition to two pieces of baggage weighing 23 kg each. -TradeArabia News Service

