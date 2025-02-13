KUWAIT CITY - Iraqi Ambassador to Kuwait Al-Manhal Al-Safi has unveiled the plan to ease procedures for the issuance of entry visas for Iraqi citizens visiting Kuwait.

In a press statement, Al-Safi explained that the new process will be based on the mechanism used during the Arabian Gulf Cup 26, which allowed over 17,000 Iraqi visitors and more than 1,500 cars to enter Kuwait.

He affirmed the success of the previous arrangement, stating that all Iraqi visitors left without delay or significant violations, thereby, demonstrating ideal coordination between the two countries.

He also commended the positive meeting between the advisor at the Amiri Diwan Mohammad Abu Al-Hassan and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani in Iraq.

“They discussed issues of mutual concern and established a shared vision on future relations,” he added.

In a bid to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, Iraq appointed Ambassador Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al-Ulum as personal envoy to the Iraqi Prime Minister; while Kuwait appointed Mohammed Abu Al-Hassan as personal envoy to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.



These appointments reflect the commitment of both sides to elevate communication between them and reach a future roadmap.

Al-Safi also confirmed that the Arab Summit in Baghdad will be held as scheduled, that is, in May. Meanwhile, Iraqi Minister of Environment Dr. Ha-Lu Al-Askari explained that Iraq and Kuwait, like the rest of the world, are experiencing climate change and its effects in the region, stressing the need for a mechanism and coordination between countries to deal with the repercussions of this phenomenon.

In a statement to journalists on the sidelines of his country’s delegation to the Sixth Regional Forum for Disaster Risk Reduction held in Kuwait, Al-Askari confirmed that he spoke with First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf about the ways to coordinate efforts in dealing with climate challenges that the two countries are facing; such as dust storms and desertification.



He also affirmed Iraq’s commitment to support regional and international efforts to address these environmental challenges and natural disasters.

He expressed his appreciation and gratitude to Kuwait for hosting this forum while pointing out the importance of strengthening Arab cooperation in light of the current challenges that the region is facing -- whether political or environmental.

He pointed out that Iraq has been greatly affected by climate change in terms of rising temperatures, desertification, earthquakes in the northern region along neighboring countries, and drought due to low levels of snow and rain. He added the Iraqi Ministry of Environment is doing its best to mitigate the risks of disasters, in coordination with the relevant ministries in his country.

