Muscat: The Embassy of Oman in Iraq announced on Monday that all Omani citizens traveling by land to Turkey via Iraq must obtain a multiple-entry visa for Iraq.

In an online statement, the embassy urged Omani tourists to obtain a multi-entry visa when traveling to Turkey through Iraq by car. They can get this visa either upon arrival at the border crossings or through their respective embassies in these countries, allowing them to re-enter Iraq after returning from Turkey.

According to the embassy, travelers from Turkey must hold two types of visas:

The first is a pre-obtained Iraqi visa, typically stamped or added to their passport before entry.

The second can be obtained upon entering Iraqi Kurdistan as travellers can get a visa through the border crossings between Kurdistan and Turkey or electronically via the Kurdistan E-Visa portal.

