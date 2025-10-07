ATPI Group, a travel and events management company, has launched ATPI BAO - Booking Africa Online, the group’s first fully integrated, end-to-end travel management platform for the African market.

The new African-centric travel management tool allows travellers globally to book and manage flights, hotels, charters and ground transportation across Africa and further afield, all within one single, secure and easy to use platform.

Combining best-in-class global online travel content with regional nuances, the new intuitive platform incorporates offline and low-cost airlines and suppliers to enable efficient, cost-effective travel across the continent.

In addition, the platform benefits from multi-level approval processes aligned with business travel structures, as well as flexible payment options to ensure the platform seamlessly integrates within clients’ existing operations.

Pam Kitching, Managing Director, Africa at ATPI, said: “At ATPI, we take pride in understanding the unique challenges businesses face when booking complex travel. Our international reach ensures smooth connections across borders, while our on-the-ground team in Africa brings deep knowledge of the region’s nuances. With ATPI BAO, we’re not just simplifying travel management, we’re empowering our clients to move across the continent more seamlessly, securely and with confidence, knowing they are in reliable hands.”

Since launching in South Africa in 2006 to serve the marine and energy sectors, ATPI Africa has expanded its footprint to 28 countries across the continent, now operating across five key sectors to also include corporate, mining and sports travel.

Peter Muller, Regional Managing Director for Australia, New Zealand & Africa at ATPI, added: “Africa is one of the most dynamic and diverse regions in the world, yet much of the continent has historically been underserved when it comes to booking solutions and connectivity. Our new ATPI BAO tool represents a major step forward, bridging the gap between international travel demand and the unique requirements of the African market. With extensive coverage across 28 countries in the region, we are proud to help our customers worldwide unlock Africa’s potential as a connected, accessible, and high-growth travel market.”

