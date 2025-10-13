Muscat: The Sultanate witnessed a jump in the number of air travelers from Saudi Arabia in August 2025.

According to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI), the number of Saudi travelers departing from Oman's airports increased by 33.3 percent from 12,295 in 2024 to 16,385 this year. At the same time, the number of arriving Saudi nationals increased by 45.9 percent from 10,006 in August 2024 to 14,594 this year.

Among others, there was an increase of 1.8 percent with 88,796 passengers arriving from India.

The top five nationalities to visit the Sultanate of Oman in the eight months of this year included 768,766 Emiratis, 419,577 Indians, 93,368 Saudis, 87,515 Yemenis, and 71,201 Germans.

A total of 220,526 GCC arrived in Oman during August 2025, followed by 96,760 Asians and 27,331 Europeans.

Overall, the Sultante of Oman saw the arrival of 2.56 million visitors until the end of August 2024 compared to 2.69 million visitors in 2025.

