Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has met with the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Denis Be?irovi? and his accompanying delegation to mull boosting trade exchange between both countries, according to a statement.

During the meeting, Madbouly stressed the need to consider new ways to deepen trade cooperation between Cairo and Sarajevo, including the formation of a joint business council.

He also emphasized the importance of collaboration Egypt and Bosnia and Herzegovina in the tourism sector.

