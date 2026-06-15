Saudi Red Sea Authority reported a series of milestones in its 2025 annual report, highlighting progress in developing a regulated, efficient and sustainable coastal tourism sector aligned with Saudi Vision 2030.

Key achievements included new regulatory frameworks, enhanced operational readiness, strengthened compliance measures and investor support aimed at improving tourism quality and safety across coastal destinations.

For the first time, SRSA introduced the Beach Operators’ Requirements and Conditions, boosting environmental protection, visitor safety and service standards in coastal tourism activities.

It also issued and renewed 26 coastal tourism licenses and approved six operational models to unify practices and improve efficiency in the sector.

SRSA launched the Kingdom’s first Introductory Guide to Coastal Tourism Activities, focusing on yacht-related services and standardizing information and procedures.

Compliance efforts included 371 field inspections to ensure adherence to regulations and improve service quality and safety standards.

It developed 77 Standard Operating Procedures and integrated marine tourism activities into the national economic classification to support sector growth.

Investor support reached 91 stakeholders through advisory, technical and administrative services to enhance the investment journey.

SRSA signed three agreements and MoUs with local and international partners to strengthen collaboration and knowledge exchange, supporting coastal tourism growth further.

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