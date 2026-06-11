TOLEDO — Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb and Greek Minister of Tourism Olga Kefalogianni co-chaired the meeting of the Tourism Committee under the Saudi-Greek Strategic Partnership Council in Toledo, Spain, on Wednesday. The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 126th session of the Executive Council of the United Nations Tourism Organization.

The meeting reviewed relations between the two friendly countries in the tourism sector and discussed ways to enhance cooperation in a manner that serves shared interests and visions.

The two sides also explored prospects for cooperation in human-capital development, the exchange of tourism expertise, and destination promotion to enhance tourism experiences in both countries.

The delegations reviewed progress in implementing previously signed agreements between the Kingdom and the Hellenic Republic, including the Joint Action Program signed in June 2024 and the Agreement on Sustainable Coastal and Maritime Tourism Cooperation signed in May 2021.

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