JEDDAH — The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA) has commenced on-ground inspections as part of the process to issue licenses for coastal tourism activities, revealed a recent SRSA press release.



These inspections began with 14 visits in Jeddah, Jazan, and Al Laith, marking a crucial step in licensing marina operators and maritime tourism agents. This initiative aligns with the new regulations effective from November 5, 2023. These regulations, a result of collaborative efforts between SRSA and its public and private sector partners, aim to bolster SRSA's objective of nurturing a vibrant coastal tourism sector while prioritizing environmental sustainability.



The licensing of tourist marina operators is expected to streamline marina operations, enhance customer service standards, and ensure safety for yachts and visitors along the Red Sea coast. Furthermore, the licensing of maritime tourism agents will empower them to offer superior services to yachts and cruises.



This move toward new coastal tourism licenses is hailed as a historic and innovative step in Saudi Arabia's coastal tourism development. The SRSA's ongoing commitment to work with its partners underscores its dedication to promoting navigational and marine tourism activities along the Red Sea, consistent with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



Established in November 2021 by a Cabinet decision, SRSA's mandate encompasses regulating navigational and marine tourism activities, developing policies, strategies, and plans, determining navigational sites, issuing necessary licenses and permits, setting infrastructure requirements, and establishing service standards. The authority is also focused on environmental protection, investment encouragement, marketing activities, building specialized human capabilities, and contributing to the growth of Saudi Arabia's GDP and tourism sector, thereby advancing the nation's flourishing coastal tourism industry.

