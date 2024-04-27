Beond, the world’s first premium leisure airline, has announced its plans to operate direct flights between Zurich and Dubai, catering to the growing demand from business and leisure travellers eager to explore the rich cultural tapestries of the cities.

Beond is offering two weekly flights from Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) between Dubai and Zurich. This new route complements its existing route from Dubai to the Maldives, which was launched in early April.

With services between Dubai and Zurich set to commence on May 3, 2024, Beond is set to provide travellers the experience of its business class style and comfort in the airline’s all-premium cabin that boasts an all-lie-flat seat configuration and luxurious amenities, including gourmet dining and personalised service.

"Linking Zurich with Dubai reflects our vision to enhance our network in alignment with our passengers' preferences,” said Tero Taskila, CEO and Chairman of Beond.

“Europe's interest in Dubai as a leading resort and tourism hub is met with equal enthusiasm by those in Dubai for Europe’s unparalleled cultural, shopping, and leisure offerings.”

