Cabin crew taking sudden sick leave have led to flight disruptions at Tata Group budget carrier Air India Express since Tuesday night, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations," the company said in a statement to Reuters, adding that the company was in talks with the crew.

The disruptions are the latest setback to India's aviation market, after Tata Group-owned Vistara Airlines was forced to scale back operations by 25-30 flights per day because of a pilot shortage in April.

Salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group had in 2022 announced the merger of Air India with Vistara, while Air India Express merges with Air Asia. (Reporting by Tanvi Mehta; Editing by Tom Hogue and Gerry Doyle)



