Etihad pilots wave the Indian flag on arrival in Mumbai

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, landed its iconic A380 in Mumbai on Sunday evening, signalling the start of its celebrations marking 20 years of flying to India.

The airline is operating its superjumbo between Mumbai and Abu Dhabi for a limited time only, with three flights per week until December 31, it said.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).