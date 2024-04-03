Saudi Arabia - The Red Sea Global has been awarded the PADI classification for its diving centers equipped to accommodate persons with disabilities, a first in the Kingdom.

This certification means that the RSG is now capable of providing diving experiences for all visitors, reported SPA.

Executive Director of Destination Development at Red Sea Global Rosanna Chopra said PADI is the largest organization for ocean exploration and divers in the world, and that the two sides plan on creating a billion torchbearers to explore and protect the oceans.

Red Sea Global owns two 5-star diving centers certified by PADI: Nujuma Diving Center of the Ritz-Carlton Reserve and Turtle Bay Dive Center, in the employees' city, both operated by Galaxea, a subsidiary of the Red Sea Global specialized in providing diving experiences at ambitious destinations, it added.

To obtain the PADI certification, all Galaxea trainers participated in three days of theoretical and practical training, both in the swimming pool and in open water.

They had to use mesh swimming gloves to experience diving with limited mobility and put on darkened masks to experience diving with visual impairment.

To secure the certification, RSG facilities had to fulfil several conditions such as availability of people trained in disability-adjusted techniques at all its centres besides providing wheelchair access to all areas, and boats to help them enjoy their diving experience, reported SPA.

Inspection were conducted to test all things relaated to diving, including infrastructure, logistics, communication, training, and safety measures, it added.

