ABHA — Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb enjoyed the exquisite experience of rowing a boat in a lake during his recent visit to the southern Asir region; the video of which became an instant hit on social media.



Al-Khateeb drove a rowing boat in the Wadi Traj Dam Lake in Tanumah Asir. Accompanied by Deputy Minister of Tourism Princess Haifa bint Muhammad, and another official, the minister rowed the boat in the lake. The beautiful pictures of the picturesque landscape in Asir, posted by the minister, went viral on social media.



Many Twitteratis and other social media users hailed the unique experiment of the minister, saying that this would inspire many to explore the picturesque regions of Asir and enjoy the experience of kayaking in Wadi Traj Dam Lake. “This visit reflects the promotion of local tourism with opening new avenues for domestic tourism in the Kingdom,” some of them commented.



During the trip, the minister interacted with some young people from the region who greeted the minister from the boats that they were rowing. He wished them all the best and happiness in enjoying their recreational trip.



Referring to the huge tourism potential of the region, Al-Khateeb said: “These sites have a promising future, and they deserve development. In tweets over the posted photos, he said: “During my trip to Asir, I visited Tanumah to explore the experience of rowing boats in Wadi Traj Dam Lake, a new experience in a lake that has a promising future, worthy of development.”



Al-Khateeb expressed his happiness over what he saw in some of the activities of the Asir Summer season, featuring active participation of the private sector, especially in localities such as Rehab, Medhal and Sayir.



The minister’s experience in driving a rowing boat was not just a recreational activity, but also reflects the interest and keenness of the government agencies in promoting domestic tourism and exploring the beautiful tourist destinations across the Kingdom.

