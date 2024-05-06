ATF24Egypt, The African Tourism Forum will take place from the 20th to 21st of May at the Sharm El Sheikh International Conference Center in Egypt, with the Rixos Hotels Egypt as the accommodation sponsor. The organizers aim that this forum, in its very first edition, will serve as the most efficient tourism gathering in Africa, with the participation of over 2,000 professionals from travel agencies, hotel operators, and the tourism industry. The African Tourism Forum and Exhibition, bringing together industry specialists and investors, aims to enhance cooperation, discuss sector developments, assess investment opportunities, and develop effective strategies for the future.

Established by the GMT Fair organization, the African Tourism Forum brings together leading brands, tourism professionals, and investors to explore tourism potential opportunities in Africa and Egypt, strengthen vital connections in the sector, and offer participants an experience rich in innovative ideas through conferences, panels and B2B meetings, and specialized courses.

Meral: “The African Tourism Forum Marks an Innovative Beginning”

Selçuk Meral, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GMT Fuarcılık, stated, “Launching the African Tourism Forum in Sharm El Sheikh aims to create added value for the tourism sector, professionals, investors, and dynamics, paving the way for new perspectives and providing a platform for business and information exchange most effectively, much like the Antalya Tourism Fair in Turkey, which has been ongoing for five years.” He added, “The African Tourism Forum is scheduled to open its doors annually at the end of May, following its launch on May 20th and 21st this year in Sharm El Sheikh. The African Tourism Forum will mark the beginning of this innovative initiative.”

On his part, Mr. Erkan Yıldırım, CEO and Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, said, “It is a great honor for Rixos Hotels Egypt to sponsor the African Tourism Forum, the first of its kind in Africa and Egypt. At Rixos Hotels Egypt, we see this opportunity as a significant responsibility in shaping the future of tourism, extending beyond providing luxury accommodations; we aim to add great value to both the tourism sectors in Egypt and Africa by enhancing cooperation, innovation, and communication.” He added, “We are working together to create a future where tourism and travel rates increase, celebrating the beauty of each destination. Starting in 2025, this forum will become an annual tradition aimed at celebrating diversity and enhancing the prosperity of the tourism industry in Egypt and Africa.”

The African Tourism Forum: Shaping the Tourism of Tomorrow

ATF24Egypt is the first edition of the Africa Tourism Fair, set to become the largest tourism fair in Egypt and Africa, bringing movement and excitement to the sector. This event will assist leading brands in the sector in shaping their plans for 2024-2025, focusing on key advantages of the tourism sector such as economic growth, employment, and revenue generation.

A Brief about GMT Fair Organization / General Management of Trade Show

GMT Fair, which introduced a new concept of exhibitions exclusively focused on business meetings for tourism professionals, initiated the ATF Forums series in 2019 with the Antalya Tourism Fair. ATF began in 2019 to bring together tourism professionals, investors, opinion leaders, policymakers, and decision-makers at the national and international levels with on-site marketing principles, hosting individual business meetings with over 20,000 professional participants and 2,000 travel agencies with official invitations every October.

GMT Africa aims to highlight the tourism potential of the main African continent through the African Tourism Forum and Exhibition, the second in the ATF series.