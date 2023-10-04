Jeddah: Saudi Cruise, a wholly owned PIF subsidiary, specializing in developing the cruise sector in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has announced new agreements with a number of world-leading technology companies to boost investment in the Aroya Cruise Line, as part of Saudi Cruise's vision to offer innovative experiences in the tourism sector in the Kingdom, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.



Saudi Cruise renews its commitment to offer unique and innovative passenger experiences, through these strategic partnerships with Monitor Deloitte for digital strategic consultancy, Alibaba Cloud for cloud computing services, theICEway for IT services, SourceToad for software engineering, Otalio for property management systems on board ships, and Versonix for travel and entertainment software services.



The Saudi Cruise team has expertise in the field of IT and digitization, and strives to achieve innovation and excellence in the cruise industry. These efforts emphasize the company's clear vision.