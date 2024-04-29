TOURISM co-operation with Monaco was discussed at a key meeting in Bahrain.Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi met a delegation from the principality to discuss enhancing collaboration in the tourism and hospitality sectors and fostering stronger partnerships.The aim was to leverage shared experiences and exchange insights to bolster the tourism industry in both nations.The minister provided the delegation with an overview of Bahrain’s 2022-2026 tourism strategy that is designed to double the sector’s contribution to the GDP, diversify the product and attract a more diverse range of tourists.

Ms Al Sairafi also presented the latest statistics and developments in the kingdom’s tourism sector, highlighting key attractions and destinations, and outlined the efforts of the ministry and the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) to enhance the tourism infrastructure, boost the number of hotels and hospitality establishments and enhance visitor experiences.She reaffirmed Bahrain’s commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at accelerating the growth and recovery of the global tourism sector, and enhancing its performance across all fronts.The BTEA’s efforts to collaborate with various regional and international bodies and institutions involved in tourism, travel, culture and entertainment to foster the development of the tourism industry at local, regional and global levels were also highlighted.

Discussions also revolved around several key topics, including the exchange of knowledge and experiences in tourism and hospitality, the promotion of tourism marketing efforts in both nations, and the enhancement of tourism services, infrastructure and logistics.Ms Al Sairafi conveyed Bahrain’s readiness to forge enduring relationships with travel and tourism agencies, as well as official entities, involved in tourism in Monaco.She pledged to furnish the delegation with comprehensive information regarding available investment opportunities within the tourism sector, and underscored the commitment to fostering and expanding communication channels and partnerships with the Monaco to bolster bilateral efforts aimed at propelling the growth trajectory of the tourism sector and its ancillary industries in both nations.

The Monaco delegation expressed its satisfaction in solidifying tourism connections with Bahrain, underlining the enthusiasm for furthering co-operation and jointly crafting strategic plans for the industry.

