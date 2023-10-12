THE pivotal role of tourism in economic recovery was discussed by Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) chief executive Dr Nasser Qaedi with a visiting US Congress delegation.Briefing the delegation members on the details of Bahrain’s 2022-2026 tourism strategy, he talked about the various initiatives and tourism programmes aimed at enhancing the performance of the sector in the country, providing information, statistics and developments on tourist attractions, entertainment, festivals and other events in the country.

Dr Qaedi also praised the dedication of the Tourism Ministry and their initiatives to boost the sector, emphasising the importance of fostering connections with diverse nations to strengthen collaborative efforts in regional and global tourism.He highlighted the US tourism market as pivotal and stressed the need to invest in the longstanding relations between the two nations.

