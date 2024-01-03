Safarway, a prominent player in travel technology, boasting a vibrant user community of 3.5 million, has revealed its expansion into the Middle Eastern market.

The move is aimed at transforming the travel experience for Arabic speakers, the company said.

Addressing the growing travel interests of the Middle East's population, Safarway said its user-centric platform offers a blend of convenience and exploration in discovering the region's rich cultural and scenic diversity.

The platform is equipped with an array of comprehensive features, facilitating effortless planning, booking, and navigation of travels, enhancing the overall journey experience.

Safarway offers personalised recommendations, streamlined booking processes, and the latest updates on travel guidelines and safety protocols.

Paul Williams, Founder & CEO of Spearhead Creativity, will take charge as Managing Director for the Middle East and Asian markets. His vast expertise in the travel sector is crucial for propelling Safarway's growth, a statement said.

Williams said: "The travel industry is in a phase of rapid transformation, especially in the Middle East. Safarway's app is designed not just to simplify travel, but to reinvent it, offering customized experiences that align with each traveller's unique preferences."

Houda Naji, now appointed as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), brings her extensive knowledge of the Middle Eastern market to Safarway.

She said: "The Middle East is a vibrant mosaic of cultures and traditions, and experiencing it should be as enriching as the destinations themselves.

“Safarway's intuitive app design and personalised features make discovering this fascinating region a delightful and effortless experience.”

