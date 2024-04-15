Muscat: Oman Broadband Company launched data centre services in all governorates of the Sultanate of Oman.

Through its 40+ advanced data centres, the company seeks to significantly contribute to digital transition and realise the goals of economic diversification in Oman.

Oman Broadband Company focuses on providing network connectivity solutions, making use of of the strategic location of its data centres and the strength of its infrastructure facilities.

The company is keen to maintain highly efficient connectivity services and provide access for all customers anywhere in Oman.

Oman Broadband Company has a sophisticated operations network that ensures round-the-clock monitoring and sensors capable of detecting sources of water leakage and extinguishing fires.

The company adheres to global standards of performance and service-level agreements (SLAs). This enhances reliability in the company’s outstanding services.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).