Muscat – Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology (MTCIT) has reported that over 200mn data exchange requests were monitored and more than 1bn transactions were executed through the Government Integration Platform during the first half of this year.

The platform currently offers 152 electronic services provided by 32 government institutions, benefiting 64 entities, including units of the state administrative apparatus and private sector institutions.

This achievement underscores MTCIT’s dedicated efforts to enhance government service efficiency and improve the user experience as part of Oman’s digital transformation plan.

The platform aims to streamline procedures and expedite the completion of government transactions by enabling relevant authorities to access necessary data and information instantly, eliminating the need for additional document requests from beneficiaries, saving time and effort for citizens, residents and businesses.

The integration platform is a crucial component of Oman’s digital infrastructure, serving as a central hub for secure and seamless data exchange between various government agencies. It also facilitates data sharing with Gulf Cooperation Council countries through a secure Gulf network.

MTCIT is committed to further developing the platform and expanding its services. This aligns with Oman’s national goals to build and develop a thriving digital economy that provides smart and efficient government services to all.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).