Muscat – Al Maha Petroleum Products Marketing Co. SAOG is proud to announce that it has officially been awarded the ISO 27001:2022 certification, the international standard for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS).

This achievement reflects the company’s strong commitment to protecting information assets, ensuring data privacy, and implementing best-in-class security practices across the organisation.

