Muscat – The Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Development (RAID) laboratory, in collaboration with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), has unveiled a locally developed robot designed to clean solar cells automatically.

Abdulrahman bin Affan al Haji, Chairman of RAID lab, highlighted the significance of the solar cell cleaning robot, stating that this innovation has been made to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of solar power plants in Oman.

“This unique innovation, designed and manufactured locally, ensures the optimal performance of vast solar cell plants by cleaning them with high efficiency,” he further added.

The robot has been developed to reduce human effort and mitigate the risks associated with manual cleaning operations. It performs automatic cleaning, which not only improves the performance of solar power plants but also minimises the need for direct human intervention.

This, in turn, ensures worker safety and operational sustainability, the developers said.

The robot, powered by solar energy, uses sensors to collect data and automate the cleaning process. It is capable of both dry and wet cleaning, depending on the type of dirt, ensuring the thorough maintenance of solar cells.

Tested at PDO sites, the robot demonstrated high efficiency by cleaning over 700 solar panels. It operates effectively in all weather conditions, which ensures continuous performance, the team observed.

This technology also reduces the water usage associated with traditional cleaning methods and enhances the output of solar panels and decrease reliance on non-renewable energy sources.

This innovation marks a significant step towards achieving environmental sustainability and boosting the efficiency of solar power plants. It contributes to reducing dependence on traditional energy sources and promotes the use of renewable energy in the region.

