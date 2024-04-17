Madinah: Madinah recorded an advancement of 11 ranks in the IMD Smart City Index issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in 2024, ranking 74th globally after ranking 85th in 2023.



Madinah ranks seventh among the Arab countries listed in the index for digital progress and readiness of cities. The index aims to balance economic and technical aspects, enhance human dimensions, and meet the population's needs. It supports urban development by building smart cities, transforming public places into attractive points, reducing carbon emissions, and improving the quality of life.



The efforts led by Al-Madinah Region Development Authority in cooperation with its partners in all government departments have contributed to raising the level of coordination to activate digital initiatives and achievements in various sectors in order to achieve an advanced ranking among the smart cities in the world.