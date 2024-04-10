DAMMAM — Al-Khobar has been recognized as a smart city in the 2024 rankings of the International Institute for Management Development (IMD). The city secured the 99th position out of 142 cities worldwide, the institute has announced.

This listing makes Al-Khobar the fifth Saudi city to be acknowledged as a smart city, joining the ranks of Riyadh, Makkah, Madinah, and Jeddah. This achievement underscores the Kingdom's continuous progress in the technology sector.

The IMD’s Smart City Index is a vital indicator of a city's ability to adopt and integrate advanced technologies to create smart, sustainable communities. It assesses cities based on various criteria including health and safety, educational and employment opportunities, mobility, cultural activities, governance, and the balance between economic, technological, and human aspects of life. Smart cities utilize digital technology to optimize resource use, minimize carbon emissions, and respond more effectively to the needs of their populations.

Eng. Omar Al-Abdullatif, CEO of the Sharqia Development Authority, expressed pride in Al-Khobar's inclusion in the Smart City Index. He said this recognition is a testament to the Kingdom's all-around development across various sectors, driven by the visionary leadership of Saudi Arabia and the strategic directives from the governor of the Eastern Province. Al-Khobar's status as a smart city is expected to attract global investments, new companies, and projects, thereby contributing to economic growth and creating new job opportunities.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).