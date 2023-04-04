Oman's leading integrated tourism complex Al Mouj Muscat has launched Jinan Island, a private collection of 43 five- and six-bedroom luxury villas in capital Muscat, which, surrounded by a lake and centred around lush parkland, offer a serene lifestyle.​

Al Mouj Muscat is a joint venture partnership between Omran, Tanmia and Majid Al Futtaim which is redefining urban living in the region.​

Located at the heart of the Oman’s premier oceanfront lifestyle destination, Jinan Island comprises 18 six-bedroom Alaya Villas, all grand in scale at around 906 sq m and with a outlook across the lake.

Set over three floors, there is an elevator and a stunning top floor penthouse suite plus covered parking for up to four cars. Unique to Alaya is a separate Zen Garden Suite which set overlooking the pool, can be used as an entertainment, exercise or work space, stated the Omani group.​

Jinan Island villas are exceptional homes that inspire the senses and offer a new dimension in exclusivity.

These elegant lake and park-side retreats presents families with a chance to escape the ordinary and feel connected to nature yet with the freedom to embrace an abundance of leisure amenities close by, it stated. ​

Linked by a single road to the vibrant Ghadeer District, the island is in a central location between Al Mouj Marina with its neighbouring waterside cafes and restaurants, and Al Mouj Golf, the region’s leading championship course and the 5-star St Regis Kempinski Hotel. ​

Jinan Island residents will also benefit from being only a short stroll from Al Mouj’s pristine golden sands beach and can enjoy an active lifestyle given they will be surrounded by interconnecting landscaped pedestrian walkways and cycleways. ​

​Al Mouj Muscat said the residents-only neighbourhood is an oasis of calm with three different styles of villa each a balance of contemporary luxury, style and comfort and a splendid union of indoor and outdoor living.

All are superbly appointed with grand entrances, floor to ceiling windows, walk-in wardrobes, guest suites, offices, spa-style ensuite bathrooms, swimming pools and garages, two kitchens and staff accommodation, it stated.​

Commenting on the launch, CEO Nasser bin Masoud Al Sheibani said: "More people than ever, across Oman and internationally, recognise Al Mouj as an exceptional environment in which to live, work, play and stay. We are excited by the launch of Jinan Island which exemplifies life at its very best in our community, exquisite homes in a serene setting with easy access to world-class amenities."

"With over 8,000 residents currently calling Al Mouj their home, we know from our Customer Insights how to deliver the best homes within exceptional neighbourhoods," observed Al Sheibani. ​

Inspired by their natural surroundings, they provide the perfect environment for a supremely peaceful lifestyle, bathed in natural light and seamlessly connected to beautiful gardens and terraces. All have open plan living areas enhancing the possibilities of modern family life while providing options for formal and special occasions, he added. ​

​According to him, there are eight Ayana style homes, also with six-bedrooms and set over two floors with sublime lake views. Comprising over 606 sq m space, exclusive elements include a gym, parking for up to three cars plus driver’s accommodation.​

Overlooking the island’s verdantly landscaped central park, are 17 five-bedroom Amara Villas each offering over 455 sqm of space plus parking for up to three cars and driver’s accommodation, he noted.​

"With Jinan, we took inspiration from their delightful island setting to create fabulous villas in which to embrace every blissful moment of modern life. We are anticipating strong demand and expect them to appeal to families with an appreciation of nature and who value luxury, privacy and exclusivity," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).