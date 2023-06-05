Kanoo Travel has partnered with Norway’s G Travel International to launch its new vertical, Kanoo Travel MORE for offshore, marine, resource, and energy travel solutions, as well as to deliver global travel management services.

Kanoo Travel MORE is an extension of Kanoo Travel’s service offerings, introducing clients with superior travel experiences and a wider range of solutions. By joining forces with G Travel International, an established market leader, Kanoo Travel strives to provide unrivalled travel management solutions to its clients.

Ali Abdulla Kanoo, Chairman - SBU Trading Divisions, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with G International Travel to introduce Kanoo Travel MORE. This collaboration not only boosts our market position, but also highlights our shared goal of providing our valued clients with excellent travel experiences and services.

“We are positioned to expand our capacity to fulfil the increasing demands of our clients and surpass their expectations by employing G Travel International's worldwide network, technical skills, and vast experience in the Marine & Energy sector. We are invested in strengthening industry standards and transforming the travel management ecosystem.”

Zaeem Gama, Kanoo Travel Divisional CEO, commented: “Kanoo Travel MORE is a significant milestone in our pursuit of innovation and consumer experience. Our strategic partnership with G Travel International adds a distinct and compelling dynamic.”

“We unlock an exceptional potential to serve our customers with unique opportunities for travel suited to their specific needs by employing their strong network and experience in the Marine & Energy market. We are forging an innovative path in the sector by leveraging our skills to push the boundaries of travel management and provide remarkable experiences that exceed expectations. This partnership highlights our dedication to staying ahead of changing industry trends and cements our position as a leader in the field of travel management,” he added.

Finn Hansen, Owner of G Travel International, said: “We are looking forward to supporting Kanoo Travel on this journey. This engagement brings together our global footprint and unique knowledge in the Marine & Energy sector, as well as Kanoo Travel's leading position and customer-centric approach in the local market. As we join forces, we create a powerful presence in regions we operate in, strategically positioned to provide customers globally with outstanding value. Furthermore, our combined effort to innovation empowers us to define new standards”

Sverre Husby, Director at G Travel International, said: “The launch of Kanoo Travel MORE is a product of years of work. This collaboration is an exciting turning point in our path, as we join forces to become even stronger in a critical part of the market. We are excited to announce the launch of Kanoo Travel More - G Travel International to the public. Together, we will bring unrivalled knowledge and resources, establishing new standards and travel solutions. Our common vision and diligence towards excellence will enable us to provide value to our clients on a global scale, while also changing and disrupting the industry.”

G Travel International has wholly owned subsidiaries in several regions, including the US, the Philippines, the UK and Poland. Additionally, the firm has a partner network in the marine industry, reflecting its dedication to supporting a diversified consumer base.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).