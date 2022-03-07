Saudi Arabia - The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam has recorded the highest daily container throughput at Saudi ports by handling a total volume of 18,020 TEUs on a single vessel through its integrated mechanism of maritime and logistical services.

The landmark milestone was reached when Cosco Shipping Capricorn, a giant container vessel originating from the Far East with an overall length of 400m and a carrying capacity of 20,000 TEUs, docked at the Dammam port, reported Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The advanced operational and logistical capabilities of King Abdulaziz Port attracts modern fleets and shipping lines to its shores and fulfils the objectives of the Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) and the National Transportation and Logistics Strategy (NTLS) that aim to upgrade the operational and logistical productivity, performance, and capability of local ports.

The King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam is the Kingdom’s key trade gateway on the Arabian Gulf coast which serves as a global and regional centre of excellence for logistical and maritime services to importers and exporters alike.

