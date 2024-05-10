ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) has donated AED1 million to Al Faraj Fund of the Ministry of Interior, bolstering its efforts to support financially insolvent inmates and convicts.

Khalil Daoud Badran, Chairman of the Al Faraj Fund's Board of Directors, thanked the bank for its commitment to community welfare. He emphasised the Fund's dedication to fostering partnerships with national institutions to advance its mission and provide relief to financially vulnerable inmates and their families.