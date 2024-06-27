Jain Global, the hedge fund spearheaded by ex-Credit Suisse Manager Bobby Jain, has secured $5.3 billion in commitments ahead of its July launch, including capital from Abu Dhabi.

The firm has secured cash from the sovereign-backed Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, along with tying up with other wealth platforms including HSBC Holdings, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group and UBS Group AG, according to a Bloomberg report, citing people familiar with the matter.

Before launching his hedge fund, Jain previously held the position of Co-Chief Investment Officer at Millennium Management, a multi-strategy investment firm based out of New York.

The firm has raised money via a drawdown fund, allowing it to tap cash as needed over a year, Bloomberg stated. Despite not hitting his initial target of raising $10 billion, Jain Global’s haul is still one of the largest for a debut hedge fund, coming close to Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint launch in 2018 that resulted in $8 billion raised.

Jain Global is expected to start trading July 1.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

