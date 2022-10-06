Egypt - The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) announced on Monday that it has signed a contract with Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and investment leader, to develop and operate a customs and logistics centre in the Suez Canal economic zone.

The agreement with Agility was signed during the Egyptian-Kuwaiti Economic Forum in the presence of Waleid Gamal Eldien, Chairperson of the SCZone, and Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairperson of Agility.

Agility will work with SCZone to implement its strategic vision in the areas of services, logistics, and industrial zone support by establishing a technical and logistical arm that will automate customs processes and operations in the SCZone. The automation piece will link the SCZone’s customs departments and relevant government agencies concerned with inspection work. The project, intended to turn the zone into a global logistics hub, will improve the flow of goods and commodities and bring efficiency and lower costs to international companies and investors operating there. Agility invested $60m to build a 100,000 SQM customs and logistics centre in the industrial zone in Ain Sokhna, as well as another 100,000 SQM customs and logistics centre in East Port Said. The project will be implemented during the second half of 2023.

Waleid Gamal Eldien said: “The signing of this contract today with Agility, a leader in customs modernization, is consistent with the Suez Canal Authority’s strategic plan 2020/2025, which aims to create an enticing investment environment and further one of Egypt’s key development goals, which is to create job opportunities through integrated, sustainable economic growth. This agreement will enable the Suez Canal Authority to improve visibility over inbound materials and finished goods and enhance efficiency through a single-window customs platform. The result will be increased commercial activity, quicker release of cargo and better overall operations.”

Gamal Eldien added: “This agreement comes in line with the Egypt policies in developing the customs clearance services by building an integrated and automated system that raises overall efficiency of customs operations, reducing accumulation of shipments and goods, while providing the best services possible to investors.”

Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairperson of Agility, said Egypt plays a vital role in global and regional trade. He said the ambitious modernization project, along with the other strategic development efforts undertaken by the government, demonstrate the country’s determination to be an economic leader in the future.

“By developing and modernizing the customs and logistics center, the SCZone and the Egyptian government are positioning Egypt to be the one of the world’s most advanced operators and an indispensable 21st century trade partner for MENA, Asia and Europe,” Sultan said. “Companies with a presence in the Suez Canal Economic Zone will have access to the world’s best logistics infrastructure and services. They will be situated at the trade crossroads of the world, amid the fastest-growing markets.

