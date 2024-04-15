Egypt is set to establish seven integrated logistics corridors to link production sites to sea ports or ports on the Red Sea to those on the Mediterranean, Minister of Transport Kamel El Wazir stated.

The corridors are also intended to serve the new urban communities through a railway and road network.

The move is part of the country’s plan to become a regional hub for logistics and transit trade.

The corridors are Sokhna-Alexandria, Arish-Taba, Cairo-Alexandria, Tanta-Mansoura-Dameitta, Gargoub-Salloum, Cairo-Aswan-Abu Simbel, and Safaga-Qena-Tartour.

