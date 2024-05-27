Cairo – Mubasher: Egyptian logistics solution company OneOrder has raised $16 million in equity and debt in a Series A funding round.

The funding is aimed at enabling the company to expand into the GCC region in autumn 2024, build up financing solutions for customers including cards, and further develop the platform, according to a press release.

The financing round is led by Delivery Hero Ventures, with participation from Norrsken22, along with Egypt-based Nclude and A15.

OneOrder is a technology-enabled supplier and wholesale distributor catering to the Egyptian hotel, restaurant, and catering (HoReCa) industries. The company raised $1 million in pre-seed in February 2022 and $3 million in a seed round in December of the same year.

Tamer Amer, CEO of OneOrder, said: “Currently, restaurants and hotels must work with hundreds of suppliers to maintain stock, receiving 10 to 20 deliveries each day which disrupts operations without eliminating shortages. Previous attempts to solve the problem have simply digitised the issue, which any ERP can do.”

“Instead, OneOrder takes a comprehensive approach to streamlining the entire supply chain, acting as a one-stop-shop by storing all the ingredients that restaurants might need in our strategically located warehouses,” Amer added.

Brendon Blacker, Managing Partner at Delivery Hero Ventures, stated: “This funding creates an exciting opportunity to expand the huge value that OneOrder enables for its customers across a wider geographic footprint and replicate the great success they have already achieved in Egypt.”

Moreover, Natalie Kolbe, General Partner at Norrsken22, noted: “We are pleased to back OneOrder as our funds' first investment into Egypt, as we believe it has the potential to revolutionise the HORECA supply chains across Africa and beyond.”

