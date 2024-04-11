Cairo – Mrsool Egypt, part of the delivery on-demand service platform Mrsool in Saudi Arabia, aims to offer 10,000 new job opportunities for couriers in 2024 as part of its expansion plans in the Egyptian market.

The new addition would surpass the 30% growth in the number of couriers that Mrsool witnessed during 2023, according to a press release.

Marketing Manager at Mrsool Egypt, Ahmed Hamdi, said: "Thanks to their [the couriers] diligent efforts and commitment to the highest quality standards, Mrsool Egypt has achieved tremendous growth in a short period and has become a familiar name in the delivery field in Egypt."

Mrsool Egypt has a network of couriers from different governorates where it operates, including Cairo, Alexandria, and Mansoura.

The company has appointed Mostafa Maghrabi as the General Manager of Mrsool Egypt, aiming to perform further development and growth while elevating innovation levels and improving services, in addition to establishing strong relationships with partners and customers alike.

In 2023, Mrsool Egypt was given the highest ratings by the global Fairwork institution as one of the best digital work environments in Africa.

It is worth mentioning that Mrsool pumped nearly EGP 300 million of investments in the Egyptian market since it started operating in the country in mid-2019.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).