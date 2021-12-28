RIYADH: Cialis drug is expected to record annual revenues of around SR100 million ($27 million), after the acquisition of prescription rights of the drug in Saudi Arabia.

The deal was signed on Dec. 27 between Eli Lilly and Saudi Chemical Company Holding, where its subsidiary AJA Pharmaceutical Industries will become the manufacturer and supplier for Cialis in the Kingdom.

Cialis is a medication used to treat male sexual function problems and acts as a relaxant for muscles of the blood vessels.

The Saudi-based company said in a bourse statement that transaction closure is subject to approvals from necessary governmental bodies.