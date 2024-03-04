Merck, a leading company in the fields of science, technology, and medicine, has inaugurated a new regional office in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh will thus be the regional office for the Middle East and North Africa, and a leading hub for investments in the Middle East, reported SPA.

Merck seeks to operate in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 by providing innovative solutions to meet the evolving healthcare needs of citizens and residents, it stated.

Several Saudi officials and company representatives, along with Merck Group Saudi Arabia Managing Director Yaser Alhagan, attended the opening ceremony.

Alhagan said that Merck Group and the Ministry of Investment exerted efforts to move the regional office to Riyadh as an important step to support its expansion strategy in the region.

This will be helped by the services provided by the kingdom, which will accelerate the growth of companies and support the private sector.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).