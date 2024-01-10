Saudi Arabia’s Avalon Pharmaceuticals has announced plans to join forces with AlUla Peregrina Trading Company (APTC) to create the first Saudi premium cosmetic and dermatologic products.

The solutions will be grounded in science and the potency of natural patented AlUla Peregrina active ingredients.

Inspired by the powers of the arid and sizzling Desert of Arabia, this luxury skin and hair care journey will feature exclusive products made in Saudi designed to provide solutions grounded in science and the potency of natural ingredients. The partnership will feature premium formulations which offer both instant results and long-term skin and hair care benefits, with special emphasis on hydration, anti-aging and nourishment.

Great product offering

Mohamed Maher Alghannam, MD & CEO at Avalon Pharmaceuticals, said: “Our partnership with AlUla Peregrina Trading Company is an exciting development for Avalon Pharma’s cosmetic and dermatologic product line. This partnership is an excellent example of bringing together two best in class, made in Saudi companies, designed to offer our customers an even greater product offering and choice. This exclusive offering of products made in Saudi will provide the marketplace with a first-ever skin and haircare product line inspired by the kingdom’s majestic desert.”

The product line of multiple skin and haircare formulas will utilise Virgin AlUla Peregrina Oil, and the groundbreaking Hydrolysed AlUla Peregrina Extract, Lipophilic AlUla Peregrina Extract and Hydrolysed AlUla Peregrina Paste Extract. These specially sourced extracts offer breakthrough anti-aging, skin protection, skin-lifting effects, hydration and more.

From the Harrat canyons, wadis and sandy Desert of Arabia, AlUla is home to fascinating archeological sites covering more than 200,000 years of human history, unique ecological systems, and wild landscapes. AlUla Peregrina Trading Company, 100 percent owned by the Royal Commission for AlUla, supports the AlUla Peregrina supply chain by actively promoting a social development and circular economy model. The company and its products are named for the Peregrina tree, a native to the Desert of Arabia, its oil acting as an essential element of nature and heritage in the AlUla region.

Peregrina oil

Peregrina oil dates to ancient Egypt, the Hellenistic and Roman periods, and to the Abassid times of the Middle Ages. The oil was renowned for preserving and enhancing fragrances. Peregrina oil, once referred to as ‘ban oil’, was a crucial ingredient in the most expensive, complex, sought-after perfumes.

Abobakar Alanazi, CEO and deputy Chairman of APTC, said: “AlUla Peregrina Trading Company is thrilled to collaborate with Avalon Pharma on this wonderful new product line. Our trademark AlUla Peregrina ingredients expertise will pair excellently with Avalon Pharma’s knowhow in the cosmeceutical industry, ensuring that this first-ever Saudi collection and its range of benefits is fully received by consumers.”

The patented formulas which will emerge from the collaboration between Avalon Pharma and APTC will undergo a few months of formulation, tests and assessment process, in the leadup to the product line’s release.

The collaboration between Avalon Pharma and AlUla follows Avalon Pharma’s recent approval by the Capital Market Authority (CMA) to issue an initial public offering of six million shares, or 30% of its capital, on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Avalon Pharma is best known for its wide-ranging products which include cosmeceuticals, oral hygiene products, sanitisers and herbal medicine. The company produces a broad portfolio of merchandise with plans to add increased stock to its portfolio.

