EVA Pharma has recently broke ground on its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical research and manufacturing complex in Sudair, the first of its kind in KSA, and the opening of its Riyadh office.

Consulting and planning company io is responsible for the concept design of the complex with a vision for a greener and more sustainable future.

With a production capacity of about one billion units annually, this production facility aims to become a centre of gravity for pharmaceutical manufacturing in the region with sustainable accessibility for innovative healthcare solutions. It will comprise an R&D centre with a multitude of various types of dosage forms such as DPIs, Bi-layer tablets, and ODT.

150 pharmaceutical products

The complex will produce over 150 pharmaceutical products, spanning various therapeutic areas and addressing the most demanding health challenges in the kingdom.

"On the personal level and as a representative of the 5,000 people in EVA Pharma we feel very blessed to be here and we feel very excited about what we can bring to Saudi patients and to Arab patients in the next months and years. This assembly of manufacturing facilities will bring cutting-edge technologies to Saudi, so that the kingdom can reach the healthcare independence that it aspires to have,” said Riad Armanious, CEO of EVA Pharma.

Focus on a green circular economy approach

The Sudair complex is designed by io, the consulting and planning company which is responsible for the overall architectural design, master planning and block layout of production dosage forms (cosmetics, sterile and solid production) as well as central packaging and logistics, water treatment, process technology, administration, and all ancillary functions.

With its strategic concept, a phased realisation approach and 3D visualisation, io has focused on an architectural language reflecting both the local culture and climate to develop a sustainable future-proof production site.

Contributing to the overall reduction of environmental impact, the complex will incorporate solar panels, on-site water recycling and waste treatment systems. The design of the complex not only pays homage to cultural roots but also strategically minimises heat gain, thereby significantly reducing its carbon footprint.

Temperatures fluctuate between sub-zero and plus 50 degrees. Tents and lightweight materials used for the sail provide shade and cooling via natural flow of air. The tent shape serves as passive energy providing shade for the building itself, especially on the warmest side. The sails are equipped with organic photovoltaics that together with the extensive rooftop photovoltaic panels will be designed to produce up to 3 megawatts solar energy.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).