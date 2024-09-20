Nahdi Medical Company, a leader in the pharmacy retail sector in Saudi Arabia, and ‘Made in Saudi’ programme have signed a memorandum of understanding ‘MoU’ to localise pharmaceuticals and medical supplies.

The MoU was signed by Eng Abdulrahman Althkair, CEO of the Saudi Exports Development Authority, and Eng Yasser Joharji, CEO of Nahdi Medical Company, during a signing ceremony held at one of Nahdi’s pharmacies in Riyadh.

The signing ceremony also included the launch of the first-ever shelves exclusively dedicated to Saudi national products at Nahdi’s pharmacies. The shelves, that come under the ‘Made in Saudi’ brand, are dedicated to high-quality locally made health related products and medical supplies.

Promoting Saudi products

Nahdi Medical Company recognises the importance of providing Saudi products and making them more accessible to Guests while enhancing their awareness of their quality and competitive strength that is on par with global brands.

Moreover, it seeks to achieve the common goal it has with the ‘Made in Saudi’ programme of encouraging Guests to shop local, in addition to developing and enhancing exports in order to reach global markets.

Althkair said: “This strategic collaboration with Nahdi Medical Company aligns with the framework of ‘Saudi Exports’ represented by the ‘Made in Saudi’ programme to enhance the positioning of Saudi products and facilitate consumers accessing them in both local and global markets. It also emphasises the importance of fostering effective strategic partnerships with both the public and private sectors.”

Althakair added: “This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting economic diversification and contributing to achieving the Kingdom's Vision 2030 by empowering Saudi products locally and enhancing their exports globally.”

Strategic goals

Joharji said: “Our strategic partnership with the Saudi Exports Development Authority represented by the ‘Made in Saudi’ programme is a true source of national pride. It will play a role in supporting the strategic goals of localising pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies and contributing to advancing national development on multiple fronts.

“We have full confidence in the quality of local manufacturing and are committed to reinforcing our trust in our national capabilities, enabling us to compete globally and enter the highest of international ranks, God willing. We are honored to play a key role in promoting the ‘Made in Saudi’ brand and raising awareness of its quality and value. Nahdi has plans in place to actively promote Saudi products within its pharmacies both inside and outside the kingdom. We will also pursue various joint initiatives with the ‘Made in Saudi’ programme, which we believe will add more beats to Saudi society.”

The signing of the MoU between the two entities marks the beginning of several national initiatives in the healthcare sector. This partnership is set to support the localisation of pharmaceutical industries, medical supplies, and health products, expanding their availability in sales outlets both inside and outside the kingdom.

Additionally, the collaboration will focus on increasing consumer awareness of the quality of Saudi-made products through joint initiatives, including training programmes, workshops related to the 'Made in Saudi' programme, and participation in exhibitions and events.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).