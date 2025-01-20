Riyadh – Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corporation (SPIMACO) inked a SAR 164.05 million agreement on 16 January 2025.

SPIMACO penned the deal with Ibrahim Al Hudhaifi International Company to sell and distribute several medical products, such as Fevadol and allergy medicine, according to a bourse filing.

The financial impact of the five-year contract is expected to reflect on the Tadawul-listed company’s results in 2025 and beyond.

In the nine-month period that ended on 30 September 2024, SPIMACO posted 278.77% higher net profits at SAR 67.80 million, compared to SAR 17.90 million a year earlier.

