Saudi-based Sudair Pharma Company is set to establish its new insulin plant in the Sudair City for Industry and Businesses. Once operational, it is expected to produce over 15 million insulin pens per annum, which will cover the needs of 500,000 patients in its first year.

Through this plant, Sudair Pharma aims to localise insulin production, contributing to the continuity of supply and reducing reliance on imports, amid global challenges related to providing the vital medication.

The localisation of insulin is the fruit of strategic partnerships of government institutions, supported by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, in collaboration with major global pharmaceutical companies, reported SPA.

Agreements were signed with the French company Sanofi, in partnership with Sudair Pharmaceutical, as well as Novo Nordisk alliance and Lifera, a company owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF).

The foundation stone for the plant was laid today (February 13) by the Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef in the presence of senior officials.

This industrial plant is one of the leading projects in the field of manufacturing and localizing diabetes treatments within the Kingdom and is part of the wider strategy to enhance pharmaceutical security and achieve self-sufficiency in the healthcare sector, said the SPA report.

The Saudi pharma group said this new insulin plant is part of the kingdom's efforts to localize 85% of its insulin needs, valued at approximately SAR1.3 billion annually.

This solidifies the Kingdom's position as a regional hub for the production of advanced pharmaceutical products, it added.

