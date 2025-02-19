In a landmark moment for Saudi Arabia’s healthcare sector, the Kingdom inaugurated its first local insulin manufacturing facility, a key milestone in advancing pharmaceutical self-sufficiency under Vision 2030.

The state-of-the-art facility, established through a collaboration between Sanofi, Sudair Pharma Company (SPC), and NUPCO, aims to enhance national drug security and improve access to life-saving insulin for millions of patients living with diabetes.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, alongside senior government officials, healthcare leaders, and industry partners.

With diabetes affecting nearly 19% of Saudi Arabia’s adult population, ensuring a stable and reliable supply of insulin has been a national priority. Historically reliant on imports, the Kingdom is now taking a transformative step toward localizing production to reduce supply chain vulnerabilities and provide more accessible treatment options.

Preeti Futnani, MCO Lead and Specialty Care General Manager for Greater Gulf at Sanofi, underscored the company’s long-standing commitment to Saudi Arabia and its role in supporting the nation’s health transformation.

“Sanofi’s journey in Saudi Arabia has always been about building something meaningful, and today, we take a major step forward,” Futnani stated.

“With this insulin manufacturing facility, we are not just producing medicine—we are investing in the country’s future by ensuring a reliable supply of high-quality insulin, reducing dependency on imports, and empowering local talent to sustain this progress.”

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce approximately 15 million insulin pens annually, covering the needs of 500,000 patients across Saudi Arabia. This production milestone will provide 70% of the insulin required by diabetic patients in the Kingdom, significantly enhancing national pharmaceutical security.

Dr. Yasser AlObaida, Chief Executive Officer of Sudair Pharma Company, said: "At Sudir Pharma, we are pleased to collaborate with NUPCO and Sanofi in the establishment of this integrated facility. It will manufacture three types of insulin, including the latest biological insulin, which is widely used in diabetes treatment. The facility relies on the latest technologies throughout its manufacturing and packaging stages. The success of this initiative is driven by the unwavering support offered by all relevant authorities, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Industry, and others, as well as the favorable policies and regulations in Saudi Arabia.”

Beyond production, the facility is designed to support the Kingdom’s ambition to develop a sustainable healthcare ecosystem by equipping local talent with specialized skills. This focus aligns with the broader objectives of the Health Sector Transformation Program, a key pillar of Vision 2030 aimed at improving healthcare accessibility and advancing medical innovation.

Sanofi, a global healthcare leader, has been present in Saudi Arabia for more than 50 years and has continuously invested in initiatives that support the country’s healthcare goals. The localization of insulin production reflects the company’s deep-rooted partnership with the Kingdom and its dedication to strongly contribute to Saudi Vision 2030.

“As our CEO Paul Hudson said during his participation in FII8 last year, ‘The sky is the limit for future collaborations in the Kingdom for Sanofi,’” Futnani remarked. “While today is a milestone, it is just the beginning. We are committed to working alongside Saudi Arabia in shaping the future of healthcare and leaving a lasting impact for generations to come.”

The inauguration of the facility marks a pivotal step in Saudi Arabia’s healthcare transformation, ensuring that patients have access to world-class treatment produced in Saudi, for Saudi, by Saudi.

